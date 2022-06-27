Rise in COVID cases calls for caution, not panic: Director SKIMS

Srinagar: Amid rise in COVID cases in various parts of country including a slight increase in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Director SKIMS Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul today advised people not to panic and follow COVID Appropriate Behavior saying it is critical to contain further spread of the infection.

“The situation is not worrisome as the positivity rate so far is not that high and hence there is no need to panic, but lowering guard and paying no heed to COVID guidelines can degenerate the situation,” Prof Koul said.