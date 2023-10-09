Rising air pollution may cause inflammation in brain, warn health experts

New Delhi: As the air around Delhi-NCR begins to deteriorate ahead of Diwali, health experts on Monday warned that the pollutants in the air may cause inflammation in the brain that can lead to anxiety, depression, and memory issues.

Ahead of the World Mental Health Day which falls on October 10, doctors emphasised that pollution in any form is damaging to human well-being.

Dr Nand Kumar, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), told IANS that apart from air pollution, "environment changes marked by frequent and extreme weather events such as floods and storms affects mental health".

"People exposed to such climate changes may develop more serious mental health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or substance use disorders," he emphasised.

Air pollution is shortening lives in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the most polluted city in the world, by 11.9 years, according to a new study.

As per the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report for 2023 by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, India is the world’s second most polluted country and Delhi is the most polluted city in the world.

The findings based on PM2.5 data for 2021 derived from satellites showed that pollution in India has increased from 56.2 micrograms per cubic metre air in 2020 to 58.7 micrograms per cubic metre air in 2021. This exceeds the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre air by more than 10 times.