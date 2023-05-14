Robotic surgery revolutionising cancer treatment: BLK-Max Hospital

Srinagar: BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, a leading healthcare provider of North India, said that advancements in robotic surgery were revolutionising cancer treatment with promising outcomes.

A statement of the BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital issued here said that addressing a news conference here, the hospital authorities discussed the advancements in robotic surgery, which would be beneficial for the patients suffering from cancer.

The statement said that the hospital also announced the regular OPD services which would be available at Max MedCentre in Srinagar and a team of doctors led by Senior Director and HOD Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, BLK-Max Cancer Centre, Dr Surender Dabas would be visiting at regular intervals.

It said that the OPD services would cater to the management of various types of cancer in the region without the hassle of travelling to metro cities for primary consultations.

Dr Dabas, and Director Surgical Oncology Robotic Surgery BLK-Max Cancer Centre Dr Ashwani Sharma along with three local patients who were treated for cancer at BLK Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi and now leading a healthy life addressed the news conference.