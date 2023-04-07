Rotary Club Grand Rajouri organises health camp

Retired Army Captain Yog Raj Bakshi inaugurated the camp by lighting the lamp at Matrix Hospital Jawahar Nagar while the Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Mehmood Bajar was also present on the occasion.

In the said free medical camp, various doctors examined hundreds of patients and medicines were also distributed among them. On the other hand, free diagnostic test services were also provided to the patients, and free lab tests were done for hundreds of patients.