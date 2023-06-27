ROTATION OF HEADSHIP IN GMCs, GDCs | Faculty members anticipate positive changes in work culture, accountability

Srinagar: With the J&K Government ordering rotation of the post of head of the department in Government Medical (GMC) and Government Dental Colleges (GDC) of the UT, many faculty members have their hopes high that there would be democracy, better accountability and teamwork in the departments of these institutes, and also prevent brain drain.
Last week, the Health and Medical Education issued orders limiting the tenure of the head of the department in GMCs and GDCs to two years. The existing trend has been that the senior most professor assumes the charge of the HoD and remains Head till his or her superannuation.
In some cases, the HoDs have had about two decades of tenure, thus depriving other faculty members who may be at par in experience and qualification of the chance of becoming HoD.
This order has generated discussion among faculty members and current heads of department of these institutes about the possible benefits of this new arrangement that has been implemented in many institutes, including medical colleges already.
AIIMS New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh are also in the process of implementing the rotatory headship in coming months. Recently, the faculty associations of the two institutes threatened agitation if rotatory headship was not implemented immediately.
A senior faculty member at GMC Jammu said that rotational HODs bring a broader understanding of the department's diverse needs and challenges. He said when faculty members have the opportunity to rotate as HOD, it promotes a sense of empowerment and job satisfaction. “It provides recognition for their expertise and contributions, boosting morale and motivation within the department,” he said.
Another professor working at GDC Srinagar said the decision to limit the tenure of HoDs would discourage lobbyism and bring about improvement in the departments. “Rotational HODs encourage collaboration among faculty members. When one is provided the opportunity to lead the department, it fosters a sense of ownership, accountability, and teamwork,” he said.
Many faculty members at GMC Srinagar said that the order must be implemented immediately, without delay. “If the order is implemented prospectively, we are giving more years to heads that have been there for decades. Those who have completed the tenure must soon be replaced with the eligible ones,” a faculty member said. Another faculty member believed that two years was a very short tenure and the J & K Government must make the tenure three years. “That way the HoD will have time to translate his vision into action. Otherwise, we will just have multiple visions with hardly any action,” he said.
A few months ago, the Committee for Rotation of Headship at PGIMER under Dr V K Paul, Member Niti Aayog submitted its report. The report said, “As evident from the discussion by representatives from different Institutes held on 16 Nov, 2022, rotatory headship has benefitted all these institutes by bringing equality, ensuring accountability, shared responsibility and a cooperative work culture.” It said that “Rotatory headship will help to create the democratic and conducive environment in the functioning of the departments and prevent exodus of talented faculty members due to the frustrating workplace environment of many departments in the Institute.”
The document named various institutes where it had been implemented already: JIPMER Pondicherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi and CMC, Vellore, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (AMU), IIT's, IIMs and Universities under UGC, including medical colleges under Central health Services. “Globally, there are many reputed Institutes which do not have permanent headship. Harvard Medical school and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), MD Anderson cancer center, UT southwestern medical center, Oxford University in the UK, and Karolinska University, Sweden are a few examples of it,” the report said.