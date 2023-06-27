ROTATION OF HEADSHIP IN GMCs, GDCs | Faculty members anticipate positive changes in work culture, accountability

Srinagar: With the J&K Government ordering rotation of the post of head of the department in Government Medical (GMC) and Government Dental Colleges (GDC) of the UT, many faculty members have their hopes high that there would be democracy, better accountability and teamwork in the departments of these institutes, and also prevent brain drain.

Last week, the Health and Medical Education issued orders limiting the tenure of the head of the department in GMCs and GDCs to two years. The existing trend has been that the senior most professor assumes the charge of the HoD and remains Head till his or her superannuation.

In some cases, the HoDs have had about two decades of tenure, thus depriving other faculty members who may be at par in experience and qualification of the chance of becoming HoD.

This order has generated discussion among faculty members and current heads of department of these institutes about the possible benefits of this new arrangement that has been implemented in many institutes, including medical colleges already.