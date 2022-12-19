Rs 6.91 crore released for infrastructure works in health department

Srinagar: Government has released Rs 6 crore 91 lakhs under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) for various infrastructure works in the health department.
“Revalidation/ release of 691.71 lakhs (Rs Six Crore Ninety-One Lakhs & Seventy-One Thousands) only, unspent balance under "Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP)" in favour of Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department for its further placement at the disposal of Director, Health Services Kashmir for utilisation of funds during the current financial year viz 2022-23,” reads an order issued by Secretary, Health and Medical Education, (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar. As per the order, Rs 43.79 lakhs will be released to District Hospital Ganderbal, Rs 599.86 lakhs for the construction of Sub-district hospital Qaimoh, Rs 10.23 lakhs for construction of NTPHC Taki Imam Shopian.
Besides, Rs 0.31 lakhs will be released for construction of PHC Kanir, Budgam, Rs 34.92 lakhs for construction of PHC Tilsar, Budgam and Rs 2.60 lakhs for construction of PHC Watkaloo, Budgam.
The Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department will credit the funds into the Single Nodal Account of PMDP Scheme so that funds be transferred to Director, Health Services, Kashmir for its utilization during the current financial year 2022-23.
The Secretary, Health and Medical Education has also directed that the expenditure shall be made strictly as according to the classification under which funds have been authorized by the Finance Department.
“Treasury Officers shall not entertain bills without complete classification under which funds have been authorized by the Finance Department and Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) shall complete all codal formalities before presentation of bills at the Treasury,” reads an order.
Besides, the Director, Health Services, Kashmir has to send a status report about the scheme in terms of physical and financial progress made during the current financial year.
“The Director, Health Services, Kashmir shall send the Utilization Certificate (UC) of the funds as early as possible and positively before 31-03-2023 to Govt. of India under intimation to this department and all the sanctions/ approvals and clearances shall be in place before drawl of money from the treasury,” the order reads further.
Meanwhile, Director Finance, H&ME Department shall vouchsafe the availability of funds on the BEAMS portal as accordingly release/ transfer the same to the concerned HOD.
“The expenditure under the scheme be incurred from the SNA Account only as PFMS will not accept treasury data on Non-SNA releases with effect from 01/12/2022 and all conditions as stipulated in BEAMS generated release order shall be adhered to in letter & spirit,” reads an order.