Rs 6.91 crore released for infrastructure works in health department

Srinagar: Government has released Rs 6 crore 91 lakhs under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) for various infrastructure works in the health department.

“Revalidation/ release of 691.71 lakhs (Rs Six Crore Ninety-One Lakhs & Seventy-One Thousands) only, unspent balance under "Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP)" in favour of Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department for its further placement at the disposal of Director, Health Services Kashmir for utilisation of funds during the current financial year viz 2022-23,” reads an order issued by Secretary, Health and Medical Education, (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar. As per the order, Rs 43.79 lakhs will be released to District Hospital Ganderbal, Rs 599.86 lakhs for the construction of Sub-district hospital Qaimoh, Rs 10.23 lakhs for construction of NTPHC Taki Imam Shopian.

Besides, Rs 0.31 lakhs will be released for construction of PHC Kanir, Budgam, Rs 34.92 lakhs for construction of PHC Tilsar, Budgam and Rs 2.60 lakhs for construction of PHC Watkaloo, Budgam.

The Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department will credit the funds into the Single Nodal Account of PMDP Scheme so that funds be transferred to Director, Health Services, Kashmir for its utilization during the current financial year 2022-23.

The Secretary, Health and Medical Education has also directed that the expenditure shall be made strictly as according to the classification under which funds have been authorized by the Finance Department.