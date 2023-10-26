Saving Golden Hour for north Kashmir’s cardiac patients remains elusive

Baramulla: The ‘Golden Hour’ for those suffering a heart attack, that critical time in which swift medical intervention can make all the difference, has often been elusive across north Kashmir.

The lack of cath lab facilities in government hospitals has left many in dire straits, requiring them to be transferred to tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar, often losing precious time.

However, with the setup of state of the art hospital, ‘North End’ at Tappar Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the chances of medical intervention within the Golden Hour for cardiac patients are no more elusive.

Khazir Muhammad Baba, 67, of Goshbugh Pattan, is emblematic of this challenge.

On October 23, he suffered a massive heart attack at home.

Under normal circumstances, he would have been rushed to Srinagar, a journey fraught with peril and time loss.

However, North End Hospital’s cath lab changed the narrative.

Equipped with round-the-clock cardiologists and cutting-edge facilities, this hospital provided the timely intervention that saved Baba’s life.

The clock was ticking, but the hospital’s emergency team acted swiftly, performing a 12-lead ECG that revealed an inferior wall myocardial infarction.

The angiography unveiled a daunting sight – diffused involvement of major vessels with a 100 percent blockage in the right coronary artery.

Despite the patient’s deteriorating condition, the medical team initiated primary stenting, displaying remarkable composure and expertise.

For the next 72 hours, the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) remained vigilant, ensuring a stable recovery.

Thanks to this life-saving intervention, Baba, was discharged with renewed hope for a healthier future.

The presence of North End Hospital’s Cath Lab not only bridges geographical gaps but also saves lives that would otherwise have been lost during the agonising transfer to tertiary hospitals in Srinagar.

Radiologist Dr Farooq Ahmad, a driving force behind the hospital’s mission, expressed the aim of saving the lives of cardiology patients in north Kashmir.

“No longer do patients have to endure the perilous journey to Srinagar, losing the Golden Hour during transport. North End Hospital can perform all necessary procedures, ensuring that hope remains alive and well in this region,” Dr Ahmad said.