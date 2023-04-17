Scan & Share OPD starts in 6 hospitals

As per the officials, six hospitals have already started this facility which include Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, SMGS Hospital Jammu, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital Srinagar, LD Hospital Srinagar and JLNM Srinagar. The other hospitals where this facility will be started include Children Hospital, Srinagar, District Hospital Pulwama, District Hospital Samba, District Hospital Ganderbal, District Hospital Udhampur and SKIMS Soura.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar told Greater Kashmir that the Scan and Share facility is a part of the on-going Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and is aimed to bring ease to the patients and attendants. “It will gradually pave the way to a free hospital set up in J&K,” he said.