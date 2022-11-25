Scientists discover harmful oral bacteria that cause other diseases

"The results show that several bacterial infections with links to systemic diseases are constantly present and some have even increased over the past decade in Stockholm," they added in the study published in the journal Microbiology Spectrum.



"Our results provide new insight into the diversity and prevalence of harmful microbes in oral infections," said Chen.



"If a certain bacterium infects and causes damage in the mouth, it's very likely that it can be harmful to tissues elsewhere in the body as the infection spreads," the researcher noted.

