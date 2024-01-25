Screening camp foriring, speech impairment held in Baramulla

Baramulla,Jan 25: A significant speech and hearing intervention assessment camp was organised by Voluntary Medicare Society in collaboration with Government Medical College and Hospital Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

The camp, held in the auditorium of GMC Baramulla, was aimed to address the speech and hearing needs of the local community, providing timely intervention and support.

The camp, which marked the third in a series after successful events in Srinagar and Kulgam, was a testament to the commitment of the medical community and corporate entities like J&K Bank towards improving healthcare accessibility in the region.

A total of 60 patients underwent comprehensive screening during the camp, with 45 individuals identified as needing immediate hearing aid assistance. The on-the-spot provision of hearing aids showcased the efficiency and effectiveness of the intervention program.

Dr Parvaz Ahmad Masoodi, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Baramulla, expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved. “These camps play a crucial role in identifying and addressing the hearing and speech needs of our community. The support of organisations like J&K Bank is invaluable in making these initiatives successful,” he remarked.

Dr Zaffer, Associate Professor at GMC Baramulla, highlighted the significance of such camps in raising awareness about speech and hearing disorders. “Early detection and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals with hearing impairments. These camps contribute immensely to our mission of providing comprehensive healthcare services to all,” he stated.