SDH Nowshera starts major gynecological surgeries under PM-JAY

Rajouri: The health department has kickstarted the process to conduct major gynecological surgeries under Pradhan Mantri Ayushmaan Bharat in the sub-district hospital Nowshera.

In an official statement, Block Medical Officer Nowshera Dr. Iqbal Malik, said that the first surgery under this initiative has been conducted and it was a Total Abdominal Hysterectomy (removal of uterus) for post-menopausal bleeding of a 58 years old female suffering from hypertension and diabetes. Dr. Malik said that this surgery has been done at SDH Nowshera by Dr. Vikram Mahajan Consultant Gynaecologist, Dr. Wasim Chouhan, Anaesthetist, Dr. Chander Prakash, Dr. Gafoor Medical Officer, Koushal Sharma OT Technician, Pankaj Sharma OT technician, Mohammad Sadaq and other members of team.

Alongside it, BMO said, Total Abdominal Hysterectomy of a 50-year-old patient suffering from a large uterine fibroid has also been done free of cost under PM-JAY.