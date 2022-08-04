SDH SOPORE, PULWAMA, GANDERBAL GET NBEMS SEATS | J&K gets 53 more DNB seats in GMCs, district hospitals

Srinagar: In a yet another significant development, which is expected to drastically improve the healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir, SDH Sopore, District Hospital Pulwama and Ganderbal have been accredited by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in various departments, a government press release said.

SDH Sopore has been accredited in the Department of Anaesthesia and two Diploma seats have been sanctioned by NBEMS. District Hospital Ganderbal has been accredited in the Department of Family Medicine and Radiodiagnosis and one seat has been sanctioned by NBEMS in each Department.

District Hospital Pulwama has been accredited in the Departments of Paediatrics and Anaesthesia with sanction of four and two Diploma Seats respectively.