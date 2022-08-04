SDH SOPORE, PULWAMA, GANDERBAL GET NBEMS SEATS | J&K gets 53 more DNB seats in GMCs, district hospitals

Srinagar: In a yet another significant development, which is expected to drastically improve the healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir, SDH Sopore, District Hospital Pulwama and Ganderbal have been accredited by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in various departments, a government press release said.
SDH Sopore has been accredited in the Department of Anaesthesia and two Diploma seats have been sanctioned by NBEMS. District Hospital Ganderbal has been accredited in the Department of Family Medicine and Radiodiagnosis and one seat has been sanctioned by NBEMS in each Department.
District Hospital Pulwama has been accredited in the Departments of Paediatrics and Anaesthesia with sanction of four and two Diploma Seats respectively.
In addition, JLNM Hospital, Srinagar, District Hospital Kulgam and SDH Kupwara have recently received six, two and four more seats respectively in various Departments for DNB/ Post Diploma DNB/ Post MBBS Diploma Courses.
Among new GMCs, GMC Anantnag has received the maximum number of 24 Diploma seats in eight Departments viz ENT, Family Medicine, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, Radiodiagnosis, Ophthalmology, OB Gynae and TB & Chest Diseases.
GMC Doda has got two DNB seats in General Surgery. In addition to this, NBEMS has approved 6more seats for SKIMS Soura and Bemina. With this, the total PG seats approval for J&K has risen to 204 for 2022 session and this is over and above the DM/MCH and MD/MS courses already being run in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Yasin Choudhary while giving details about the development said that the commencement of DNB courses in district hospitals of J&K is an important endeavour to address the key concerns of shortage of specialists and providing quality care, and added that six seats were approved for DHs in 2020 session and 145 seats (107 Broad specialty and 38 Superspecialty) were approved for J&K in 2021 session. Of this, two students were admitted for 2020 session and 48 students were admitted for 2021 session.
During 2022 Session, J&K has received an approval of 204 seats and this is the maximum number in the country as acknowledged by Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Additional Director, NBEMS.
Yasin said that this has been possible due to the concerted efforts and hard work of the Administrative department H&ME J&K, Director Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir, NHM J&K and the team of health institutions being monitored by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department and with the support of the NBEMS, New Delhi.