Secretary Health reviews action plan regarding strengthening of DHs, CHCs

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a meeting to discuss the action plan regarding strengthening District Hospitals and Community Health Centres as per Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2022 besides reviewing the status of branding of Health Wellness Centers.

Pertinently, IPHS is a set of standards that provide a uniform benchmark to assess the quality and functionality of public health facilities and was first framed in 2007 and then revised in 2012 and 2022. These standards provide guidance on the infrastructure, human resource, drugs, diagnostics, equipment, quality and governance requirements for delivering quality health services to the citizens with dignity and respect.

In an effort to improve the quality of services, National Health Mission J&K in collaboration with Norway India Partnership Initiative (NIPI) has taken up the initiative to conduct rapid baseline assessment of all DHs and CHCs as per IPHS 2022.