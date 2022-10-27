Secretary Health reviews implementation of DNB programme

Jammu: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today convened a review meeting regarding implementation of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in Jammu and Kashmir under National Board of Examinations (NBE) at Civil Secretariat here.
Secretary appreciated the DNB District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges especially new GMCs for bagging a significant number of seats during the current session 2022.
Pertinent to mention that under DNB courses, J&K institutions have got the sanction of 250 seats during the current session and this is the maximum number of seats allocated in the country as acknowledged by NBEMS itself.
These seats are over and above the MD/ MS seats of the UT.Dr Jitender Mehta, UT Nodal Officer, DNB Programme, J&K gave a detailed institution wise presentation and discussed the action plan for increasing the DNB institutions in the UT.
He informed that 06 seats were approved for DHs in 2020 session and 145 seats (107 Broad-specialty and 38 Super-specialty) were approved for J&K in 2021 session. Of this, 2 students were admitted for 2020 session and 48 students were admitted for 2021 session in the DHs of J&K.
During 2022 Session, J&K has received an approval of 205 Broad specialty and 45 Super specialty seats.
The counseling of All India quota seats is undergoing and till date, around 38 candidates from all over India have joined in the institutions of J&K.