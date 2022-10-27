Secretary Health reviews implementation of DNB programme

Jammu: Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today convened a review meeting regarding implementation of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in Jammu and Kashmir under National Board of Examinations (NBE) at Civil Secretariat here.

Secretary appreciated the DNB District Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges especially new GMCs for bagging a significant number of seats during the current session 2022.

Pertinent to mention that under DNB courses, J&K institutions have got the sanction of 250 seats during the current session and this is the maximum number of seats allocated in the country as acknowledged by NBEMS itself.