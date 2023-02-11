Secretary H&ME calls for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme

Srinagar, Feb 11: Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a virtual meeting to review the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme in J&K.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), State Health Agency (SHA), Sanjiv Gadkar, at the outset gave a detailed presentation about the implementation of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme in J&K.
He informed the chair that more than 98% of families of J&K have at least one Ayushman Card and more than 83% beneficiaries have received Ayushman cards.
He further informed that more than three lakh treatments have been performed under the scheme during the current policy period and claims amounting to worth more than Rs. 430 crore stand released in favor of the hospitals. He further gave a detailed overview of the work done by public and private empanelled hospitals.
CEO SHA J&K informed the chair that action against the 25 erring hospitals has been initiated and the State Anti Fraud Unit is monitoring closely the activities of all such hospitals.
Secretary H&ME laid stress on the fact that Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme is one of the most ambitious schemes of J&K and its effective implementation has improved the access of people of this Union Territory considerably. He stressed upon the different stakeholders to strengthen monitoring and evaluation and make sure that actions are directed towards the resolve of zero tolerance to fraud under the scheme. He further added that the government will not hesitate in de-empanelment and blacklisting of hospitals if they indulge
in fraud activities. He further directed both Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu to keep vigil on different laboratories working under their jurisdiction and see if they comply with the guidelines under the scheme. He stressed upon the participants to improve reporting/analysis under the scheme especially scale up activities under the beneficiary feedback system, beneficiary audit, tabletop audit exercises and State Anti fraud Unit.