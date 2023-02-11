Secretary H&ME calls for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme

Secretary H&ME laid stress on the fact that Ayushman Bharat PMJAY/ SEHAT scheme is one of the most ambitious schemes of J&K and its effective implementation has improved the access of people of this Union Territory considerably. He stressed upon the different stakeholders to strengthen monitoring and evaluation and make sure that actions are directed towards the resolve of zero tolerance to fraud under the scheme. He further added that the government will not hesitate in de-empanelment and blacklisting of hospitals if they indulge

in fraud activities. He further directed both Director Health Services Kashmir and Jammu to keep vigil on different laboratories working under their jurisdiction and see if they comply with the guidelines under the scheme. He stressed upon the participants to improve reporting/analysis under the scheme especially scale up activities under the beneficiary feedback system, beneficiary audit, tabletop audit exercises and State Anti fraud Unit.