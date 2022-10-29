Secy Health e-inaugurates full lab automation of BDL of GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The commissioning of Lab Track System-Full Lab Automation in the Biochemistry Diagnostic Lab (BDL) GMC, Srinagar, and its associated SMHS hospital was e-inaugurated by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, and Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the e-inauguration was held during an event organised by the Department of Biochemistry, Government Medical College Srinagar here.

Prof Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar was also present on the occasion.

In his inaugural speech, the Secretary of Health stated that the introduction of the latest technological advances including IT to augment patient care is a thrust area, and steps taken by Deptt of Biochemistry, GMC Srinagar in this direction were appreciated.