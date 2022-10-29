Secy Health e-inaugurates full lab automation of BDL of GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The commissioning of Lab Track System-Full Lab Automation in the Biochemistry Diagnostic Lab (BDL) GMC, Srinagar, and its associated SMHS hospital was e-inaugurated by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, and Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the e-inauguration was held during an event organised by the Department of Biochemistry, Government Medical College Srinagar here.
Prof Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar was also present on the occasion.
In his inaugural speech, the Secretary of Health stated that the introduction of the latest technological advances including IT to augment patient care is a thrust area, and steps taken by Deptt of Biochemistry, GMC Srinagar in this direction were appreciated.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Head of the Department of Medicine Prof (Dr) Masood Tanveer; former Head of the Department of Biochemistry, Prof Syed Taffazul Hussain; Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital and other dignitaries.
Prof Sabhiya Majid Head, the Department of Biochemistry informed the gathering that its Biochemistry Diagnostic Lab, SMHS Hospital (NABL accredited) is going to be one of its kind, fully automated lab in India.
Full lab automation is the need of the hour for these Biochemistry Diagnostic Laboratories of GMC Sgr and its associated SMHS Hospital that process around a thousand samples round the clock. On the fully automated analysers installed around six thousand biochemical and immunological routine/ advanced investigations are done per day, said an official.
He said the Diagnostic laboratory is the central element in entire patient care and contributes to 70 percent of all clinical decisions.
This hospital would be a pioneer in introducing ‘Intelligent Car Technology’ with a Smart Software Infrastructure to route the samples right from receipt of sample at the phlebotomy stage to release of the result stage, said the official adding that this will enable the lab to reduce the turnaround time, improve accuracy and enhance operational productivity for better patient care.
For this purpose, the Biochemistry department has collaborated with Abbott Laboratories to bring the latest state-of-the-art Lab Automation technology to India. The Abbott GLP Lab Automation System has transformed many laboratories across the globe as centres of excellence. Staff was felicitated on this occasion and the department was highly grateful to the Principal and Dean for her patronage.