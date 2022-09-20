Secy H&ME reviews implementation of ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ in JK

Jammu: Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar Tuesday reviewed the implementation of the National Tuberculosis elimination programme in J&K under ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Secretary exhorted upon the officers to give high priority to 'Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat' as a duty towards citizens’ welfare making this campaign a mass movement.

The National Strategic plan aims toward ending TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals Target of 2030, and JK is committed to achieving the goal by 2025.

The three-pronged strategy of nutrition diagnosis and vocational support has recently been introduced in Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan for providing a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment.