SEHAT Scheme has improved access to previously unaffordable Cardiac treatments: Study

Srinagar, May 26: A latest study has concluded that Pradhan Mantri Jan Aragya Yojana (PM-JAY) SEHAT Scheme has massively given a push to life saving interventions for treatment of cardiac ailments. These interventions were previously inaccessible due to the cost involved, and the SEHAT Scheme is now helping the underprivileged have a better access to healthcare in Kashmir.
The study, carried out at Department of Cardiology, SMHS hospital, an associated hospital of GMC Srinagar. The researchers analysed data pertaining to Catherization procedure during January and December 2021, a year after launch of (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme and was published in the May 2023 issue of International Journal of Advanced Research (IJAR). The data was compared to the figures pertaining to the year before the launch of the scheme(January to December 2018). “Number of cardiac interventional procedure like coronary angiography coronary angioplasties, permanent pacemakers, CRT-P, CRT-D, AICD, RFA and device closures were analyzed for these two years,” state the research team : Dr. Hamed Bashir (Department of Cardiology GMC Srinagar) , Fouzia Zahoor (Department of Psychology, University of Kashmir) and Dr. Jahangir Rashid Beig (Department of Cardiology GMC Srinagar).
As per the data in research paper, the number of Coronary Angiographies increased from 780 in 2018 to 1043 in 2021. The number of Angiplasties increased from 390 in 2018 to 565 in 2021. Similarly, the Pacemaker implantation increased from 265 to 419 from 2018 to 2021. There was an even higher rise in the number of CRT-P, which increased from just three in 2018 to 20 in 2021. The number of Radiofrequency Ablation increased from 49 in 2018 to 61 in 2021. Pertinetly, the month-wise data from 2021 shows that the number of procedures has constantly risen as the year has progressed, with the last month of the year having most of the procedures double in number from the first month of the year. For example, the number of Coronary Angiographies was 70 in January 2021 and reached 162 in December 2021.
The study has concluded that the scheme has helped people access treatments for cardiac ailments, that have a very high cost and were difficult to access without incurring a financial catastrophe for most people. “There was increase in both elective and emergency procedures. It was seen that after the launch of PMJAY scheme all eligible patient admitted with Acute Coronary Syndrome had undergone coronary angiography and angioplasty were ever required as per guidelines” the conclusion of the study, the first of its kind to be carried out in Kashmir for studying the impact of the health insurance for all.
The study states that there was a 144 percent increase in number of coronary angioplasties performed after launch of PM JAY scheme. “More high-end interventional devices, including CRT-P, CRT-D, AICD, were implanted after the launch of (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme. There was more than 400% increase in performance of high-end interventional devices after launch of this scheme. Overall, there has been significant improvement in health care delivery to otherwise non affording individuals.”
The study has batted for more awareness among the masses about the scheme so that it is availed better. The title of the study is “Impact of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogyayojana (Ab-PMJAY) Sehat Scheme on Cardiac Health Care Delivery in Kashmir Valley- A Single Centre Study”.