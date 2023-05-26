SEHAT Scheme has improved access to previously unaffordable Cardiac treatments: Study

The study, carried out at Department of Cardiology, SMHS hospital, an associated hospital of GMC Srinagar. The researchers analysed data pertaining to Catherization procedure during January and December 2021, a year after launch of (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme and was published in the May 2023 issue of International Journal of Advanced Research (IJAR). The data was compared to the figures pertaining to the year before the launch of the scheme(January to December 2018). “Number of cardiac interventional procedure like coronary angiography coronary angioplasties, permanent pacemakers, CRT-P, CRT-D, AICD, RFA and device closures were analyzed for these two years,” state the research team : Dr. Hamed Bashir (Department of Cardiology GMC Srinagar) , Fouzia Zahoor (Department of Psychology, University of Kashmir) and Dr. Jahangir Rashid Beig (Department of Cardiology GMC Srinagar).

As per the data in research paper, the number of Coronary Angiographies increased from 780 in 2018 to 1043 in 2021. The number of Angiplasties increased from 390 in 2018 to 565 in 2021. Similarly, the Pacemaker implantation increased from 265 to 419 from 2018 to 2021. There was an even higher rise in the number of CRT-P, which increased from just three in 2018 to 20 in 2021. The number of Radiofrequency Ablation increased from 49 in 2018 to 61 in 2021. Pertinetly, the month-wise data from 2021 shows that the number of procedures has constantly risen as the year has progressed, with the last month of the year having most of the procedures double in number from the first month of the year. For example, the number of Coronary Angiographies was 70 in January 2021 and reached 162 in December 2021.