Serum-based electrolyte panel test made available at associated hospital GMC Baramulla

The serum-based electrolyte panel is an essential diagnostic test required for emergency services, which previously had to be outsourced to outside hospital laboratories, causing inconvenience to patients.

"With the introduction of this panel, patients visiting the Associated Hospital of GMC Baramulla can now avail themselves of this service at a bare minimum charge," a handout read.

The hospital is also planning to offer other high-end immunological and hematological investigations soon.

The upgrade of facilities and installation of new equipment will ensure that the hospital can provide better medical care and diagnostic services to patients in the region.