Seven fresh COVID deaths, 4,959 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 27: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded a single-day spike of 4959 new COVID-19 cases- 3565 in Kashmir and 1394/ in Jammu-even as six new deaths were reported in Kashmir and one in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 419731 while the death toll jumped to 4,642-2,377 in Kashmir and 2,265 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 368432 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 6264 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 46,657-11,591 in Jammu and 35,066 in Kashmir.