Seven fresh COVID deaths, 6,253 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 23: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 6568 new COVID-19 cases- 4499 in Kashmir and 1754 in Jammu-even as three new deaths were reported in Jammu division and four in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,97,202 while the death toll jumped to 4,605-2,356 in Kashmir and 2,249 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 349731 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 2493 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 42,866-13,233 in Jammu and 29,633 in Kashmir.