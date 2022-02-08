Seven fresh COVID deaths, 771 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 8: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 771 new COVID-19 cases- 363 in Kashmir and 408 in Jammu-even as two new deaths were reported in Kashmir and five in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,48,105 while the death toll jumped to 4,728-2,412 in Kashmir and 2,316 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,31,019 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 3,330 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 12,358-4,074 in Jammu and 8,284 in Kashmir.