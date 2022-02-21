Severe COVID-19 disrupts gut health, study finds

The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, looked at samples of gastrointestinal tract from patients who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.

Lymphoid tissue in the gut normally maintains healthy intestinal microbial populations which are essential for good health.

Researchers from King's College London in the UK observed that the system that would normally regulate the composition of the microbial communities -- otherwise known as Peyer's Patches -- were severely disrupted in severe COVID-19.

This was irrespective of whether there was evidence of virus present in the gut or not, they said.