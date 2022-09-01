Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal districts achieve 100% saturation under ABPMJAY – SEHAT scheme

Notably, the State Health Agency recently launched a citizen friendly facility for citizens to avail Golden cards in the comfort of their homes. The citizens visit the address Setu.pmjay.gov.in and register themselves and their families with details of ration card issued by the Food and Supply Department, J&K, and download their Golden cards.

The initiative has been taken to ensure all the citizens get golden cards which provides 5 Lakh health insurance cover. Earlier also the State Health Agency (SHA) recently rolled out an ambitious door-to-door exercise to achieve 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT has crossed a major milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments to the citizens of J&K UT recently.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT Scheme has become a ray of hope for poor families who couldn’t afford health treatment at prestigious and well known medical institutes of the country.

Recently a special initiative was launched for women and their families associated with JKRLM to provide them free treatment.