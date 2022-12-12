Shortage of gynecologists hits patient care at Handwara district hospital

The hospital which happens to be one of the pioneer health institutions in north Kashmir is facing a shortage of doctors and paramedics for quite some time now. According to official data, of three sanctioned consultant gynecologist doctors at DH Handwara, two are vacant.

Official details reveal that one consultant doctor has been working under National Health Mission (NHM) and a doctor with Diploma in Gynaecology and Obstetrics is also posted here but he is supposed to join at Gurez for one month under a recent order by the Director Health Services Kashmir.