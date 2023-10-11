Shortage of medicine takes toll on Haemophilia patients

Srinagar, Oct 11: Haemophilia patients are currently facing a severe shortage of essential antihemophilic drugs due to the lackadaisical approach of the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL).
Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder that results in the inability to form blood clots, a critical process necessary to stop bleeding.
Patients with hemophilia rely on specific medications, such as Human Factor VIII with Von Willebrand concentrate, to manage their condition and prevent life-threatening bleeding episodes.
This scarcity is putting the lives of haemophilia patients at grave risk, as these drugs are vital for their treatment and well-being.
Officials at GMC Srinagar have allocated Rs 1.23 crores for the requisition of Von Willebrand Factor medication, but JKMSCL's “unnecessary delays” are causing undue hardship in addressing this critical need.
Despite efforts and communication from the Postgraduate Department of Pathology at Government Medical College, Srinagar, and SMHS Hospital, the situation remains dire. Several formal requests and reminders have been made to JKMSCL to ensure the availability of this life-saving drug for hemophilia patients.
Dr Sheikh Bilal, HoD Pathology and Nodal Officer, Haemophilia told Greater Kashmir that they have registered 408 haemophilia patients at SMHS hospital and this Von Willebrand Factor is for 26 patients, most of them are females.
"Haemophilia patients are suffering from different bleeding disorders. We have other drugs available but this Von Willebrand factor is not available," he said.
Dr Bilal said that the deficiency of this drug would create problems for the patients. “JKMCL should immediately make this drug available, " he said.
Syed Majid Qadri, a hemophiliac and head of an amalgam of hemophilia patients, said that the JKMSCL is showing "total disregard" for the plight of hemophilia patients.
"After discussing the problems faced by Hemophilia patients, we still have not received the drugs yet," Qadri said.
He said that there is a requirement of the life-saving drug vonWilli brand factor, for which a requisition was sent by the concerned department to JKMSCL through Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in March 2023.
"GMC Srinagar has also confirmed the funds availability but the drug in question has not been made available despite lapse of more than seven months despite persuasion made regularly with the result VWD patients are struggling for survival of their lives," Qadri said.
Qadri has urged the Lieutenant Governor's administration to intervene and issue necessary instructions to the authorities at JKMSCL.
Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director JKMCL, told Greater Kashmir that they have started the process and the drugs will be available soon.
"We have to follow the procedure for the drugs. Even after receiving the drugs, we have to test it and then send them to different hospitals," he said.
Gupta said that they will check again and send the drugs to the patients in Kashmir.