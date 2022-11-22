SIRK holds executive committee meeting

Srinagar: Kashmir chapter of the Society of Indian Radiographers (SIRK) held a meeting of its executive committee members here on 16 November in which scores of members participated. During the meeting, various issues were brought to light and future courses to address the same were discussed.

As per the statement by SIRK, the meeting started at 1.30 pm during which every member presented their views to strengthen SIR in UT of J&K, particularly in the Kashmir division. It was also discussed what steps should be taken to involve more and more Radiographers, Radiography students.