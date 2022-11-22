SIRK holds executive committee meeting

Srinagar: Kashmir chapter of the Society of Indian Radiographers (SIRK) held a meeting of its executive committee members here on 16 November in which scores of members participated. During the meeting, various issues were brought to light and future courses to address the same were discussed.
As per the statement by SIRK, the meeting started at 1.30 pm during which every member presented their views to strengthen SIR in UT of J&K, particularly in the Kashmir division. It was also discussed what steps should be taken to involve more and more Radiographers, Radiography students.
During the meeting, the efforts of the whole committee members for holding the World Radiology day 2022 function were appreciated unanimously, and in the same manner lacunas and shortcomings were taken up and both the appreciation and criticism were accepted by the committee members.
During the meeting, Javid Sultan and Jahangir Javid both from J&K Health Services Deptt briefed the members on how to make SIR strong in the Health Department. They also stressed unity to achieve goals. Both members from the health department suggested that every radiation worker irrespective of medical education or health services should be brought under the umbrella of SIR which is the only platform to secure the radiology professionals from distress and secure their future. The suggestions in this regard made by each committee member were taken into account.