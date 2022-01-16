Health

Six fresh deaths, 3,499 new cases in J&K as COVID surge continues

Active cases surge past 15,000 mark.
Six fresh deaths, 3,499 new cases in J&K as COVID surge continues
A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday January 15, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a single day spike of 3499 new COVID-19 cases- 2289 in Kashmir and 1210 in Jammu-even as three new deaths each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has risen to 359374/3 while the death toll jumped to 4,567-2,346 in Kashmir and 2,221 in Jammu, officials said.

A total of 3,38,923 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 470 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases have surged to 15883-Jammu and 6589 in Jammu and 9294 in Kashmir.

COVID-19
Omicron
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com