Six fresh deaths, 3,499 new cases in J&K as COVID surge continues

Srinagar, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a single day spike of 3499 new COVID-19 cases- 2289 in Kashmir and 1210 in Jammu-even as three new deaths each were reported in Jammu and Kashmir divisions in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 359374/3 while the death toll jumped to 4,567-2,346 in Kashmir and 2,221 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,38,923 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 470 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 15883-Jammu and 6589 in Jammu and 9294 in Kashmir.