SKIMS conducts awareness programmes on breastfeeding

Srinagar: In view of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, Department of Community Medicine SKIMS held several events.

In this regard awareness activities were held at the Immunization Clinic, antenatal OPD, Postnatal ward and NICU in which importance of exclusive breastfeeding was highlighted among the audience which included mothers and caregivers of the infants.

At the antenatal OPD, audience were sensitised about early initiation of breastfeeding, benefits of Colostrum and harmful effects of prelacteal feeding. Mothers and caregivers of new borns were made aware about disadvantages of artificial feeding practices, benefits of exclusive breast feeding for first six months and continuation up to 2 years.