SKIMS conducts live cardio-radiologic hybrid workshop

Srinagar: The Department of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery of SKIMS conducted a live successful cardio-radiologic hybrid workshop.

During the workshop, patients of traumatic aortic dissection, dissecting aortic aneurysm, and huge abdominal aorto iliac aneurysms were treated by endovascular means and by interposition of fem graft in one patient

HOD CVTS, Prof Abdul Majeed Dar said that all patients were doing well.

He said that all the patients were operated under AB-PMJAY Scheme at nominal rate as compared to other hospitals of the country.

He thanked Director SKIMS Prof Parvaiz A Koul for constant support.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Radiology team including Dr Naseer Ahmad, Dr Mudasir, Dr Tahleel headed by Prof Feroze Shaheen, CVTS Faculty Dr Zubair Ashraf, Dr Farooq Ahmad Ganie, and the anesthetic team headed by Prof Showkat Gurcoo and all technical staff of all teams especially Shakeela, Shameem, and Khalid.