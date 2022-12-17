SKIMS conducts Sentinal Lymphnode Scintigraphy in breast cancer patients

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said the sample will be taken for SLN biopsy by the department of surgical oncology, while this is another major milestone achieved by the department, benefitting cancer patients.

As per the statement, Head of the Department Dr Tanvir Ahmad informed that patients of breast cancer, tongue cancer and melanoma are going to get benefitted from this procedure.

“The procedure is first of its kind available to the patients of J&K and will go a long way in improving the treatment of cancer patients.”