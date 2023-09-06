SKIMS conducts workshop on promoting use of Family of International Classification

Srinagar: The department of Hospital Administration SKIMS in collaboration with Govt. of India Central Bureau of Health Intelligence ROH&FW Jaipur Rajasthan today conducted a day long workshop on promoting the use of Family of International Classification.

Director SKIMS & Ex-officio Secretary to Govt. Prof Parvaiz A Koul who was chief guest on the occasion complimented the department for organising the event to sensitize stakeholders and appreciated MRD SKIMS for proper implementation of classification coding. He underscored the importance of correct codification of data to have robust & honest database to facilitate policy makers.

He advised resident doctors to record the diagnostic details correctly for accurate codification which translates into a good database to have informed health policies.

Dean Medical Faculty Prof. Bashir A Laway &and Dr. Deepak Saxena Senior Regional Director, MOHFW Jaipur as guest of honours in their addresses also underlined the importance of disease classification system for accurate data generation.