SKIMS Director Dr. Parvaiz Koul honored as 2023 ERS Fellow
Srinagar, May 19: Director SKIMS and top pulmonologist, Dr Parvaiz A Koul has been named among the 2023 ‘Fellows of ERS’ by the Europe’s largest respiratory society.
Dr Koul has been named among the 21 fellows announced by the European Respiratory Society (ERS) for year 2023.
The Fellow of ERS (FERS) award recognises excellence from within the ERS membership by acknowledging outstanding contributions in research, education and clinical leadership.
Those contributions, combined with the candidate’s previous research records, form the basis for induction into this prestigious group. Up to 50 Fellows are selected each year and recipients may use the designation ‘FERS’ following their name.
FERS awardees are also inducted into an elite advisory board that will be called upon by the Society on various matters in future years, as per the ERS website.