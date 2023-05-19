SKIMS Director Dr. Parvaiz Koul honored as 2023 ERS Fellow

Dr Koul has been named among the 21 fellows announced by the European Respiratory Society (ERS) for year 2023.

The Fellow of ERS (FERS) award recognises excellence from within the ERS membership by acknowledging outstanding contributions in research, education and clinical leadership.

Those contributions, combined with the candidate’s previous research records, form the basis for induction into this prestigious group. Up to 50 Fellows are selected each year and recipients may use the designation ‘FERS’ following their name.