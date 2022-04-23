SKIMS Endowment Fund created to help destitute patients suffering from life threatening diseases

The SKIMS Endowment Fund has been approved by Governing Body under which financial assistance is provided to poor patients who are suffering from life threatening diseases such as cancer, advanced heart diseases, those who require Renal or Hepatic Transplants. Besides many such other illness where a patient can’t afford the Financial Implications on account of his/her limited resources/poverty are also covered under the scheme.

The SKIMS administration urged philanthropists, civil society and social organizations to donate liberally towards the fund to save precious lives.