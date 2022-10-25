'SKIMS has evolved as leading surgical centre in the world’

Former Director and Dean at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar, Professor (Dr) Omar Javed Shah is a pioneer and renowned International expert in the field of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic surgery. He is one of the few surgeons in the Country (and the first in J&K) to have launched the first Surgical Gastroenterology program at SKIMS in 2005.

Throughout his career, Prof. Omar has helped to set up and to develop new Surgical Gastroenterology techniques such as the Omar’s technique of performing Splenoreneal shunt, Superior Approach for performing Pancreaticoduodenetomy (Whipple’s operation) and the Hepatico-cholecystoduodenostomy (HCD) for the palliative biliary drainage. All these procedures have attained International fame and application.

The Omar’s Technique, introduced at SKIMS in the year 2004 changed the course of patient treatment in J&K. The procedure which is cumbersome would entail the patient travelling outside the state for treatment. This led to a major advancement in abdominal surgery in this region.

Prof Omar and his team of doctors carried on to perform this operation on more than 100 patients. Testified by the great American Surgeon of the Century Prof Denton Cooley, who himself got involved with the publication of this procedure and remained in constant touch with Prof Omar till he died in 2016.

The Superior approach technique for the treatment of Pancreatic tumours was a major breakthrough at SKIMS.

This changed the course of patient’s surgery in the country.

Despite the difficulties posed by lack of infrastructure and other associated issues and also with the formidable challenge of developing the department of Surgical Gastroenterology at SKIMS, Prof Omar and his team went ahead to modify the classical technique of performing the Whipple’s operation.

This led to the development of a high volume Pancreatic surgical department at SKIMS.

Performing more than 400 pancreatic resections, Prof Omar feels satisfied and thankful to Almighty for allowing him to do this.

Defined as the sixth method of performing Whipple’s operation, this procedure has been cited in the major surgical journals of the world and now can be found in the text books of pancreatic surgery.

In recognition of his outstanding surgical work, he was honoured by Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh, FRCS. He is the first surgeon of JK to have been awarded the fellowship in this way. Besides, the Bible’s of Medicine and Surgery by Bailey and Love and Harrison respectively have acknowledged Dr Omar’s contribution. Even the museum of the Royal college of Surgeons (England) has preserved a rare picture of Parotid tumour contributed by Dr Omar.