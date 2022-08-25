‘SKIMS is pioneer across country in Telemedicine’

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated two day Mid-Term Conference-2022 on the theme ‘Telemedicine in Special Conditions and Special Geographies’ at SKIMS Auditorium here.

The Conference is being organised by Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) in collaboration with Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

Addressing the large gathering of eminent doctors, researchers and medical students, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that Telemedicine and Teleconsultation is now a new normal in present age of digital world and we need to build on it and adopt it.

He remarked that the COVID pandemic forced everyone to adopt digital means for communication and tele-consultations formed core way of getting medical advices during pandemic.

Lauding the efforts of SKIMS in developing critical medical infrastructure facilities, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that SKIMS is a pioneer across the country as far as Telemedicine is concerned and it has made remarkable achievements in developing the facilities of teleconsultations.