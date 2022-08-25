‘SKIMS is pioneer across country in Telemedicine’

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today inaugurated two day Mid-Term Conference-2022 on the theme ‘Telemedicine in Special Conditions and Special Geographies’ at SKIMS Auditorium here.
The Conference is being organised by Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) in collaboration with Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).
Addressing the large gathering of eminent doctors, researchers and medical students, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that Telemedicine and Teleconsultation is now a new normal in present age of digital world and we need to build on it and adopt it.
He remarked that the COVID pandemic forced everyone to adopt digital means for communication and tele-consultations formed core way of getting medical advices during pandemic.
Lauding the efforts of SKIMS in developing critical medical infrastructure facilities, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that SKIMS is a pioneer across the country as far as Telemedicine is concerned and it has made remarkable achievements in developing the facilities of teleconsultations.
Highlighting about the development of medical infrastructure in last few years, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the present government under the able guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is making remarkable strides and achievements in establishing state of art medical infrastructure across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that seven new Medical Colleges; five of them being operational, two AIIMS and other medical institutions have been established in last three years.
The Advisor further remarked that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the capability for critical care has amplified in J&K. He highlighted that with the help of technology everyone has capability to connect and deliver services through digital means. He also lauded the TSI and SKIMS for holding this unique conference in J&K.
Addressing the gathering, Administrative Secretary, H&ME Department, Bhupinder Kumar said that in recent years lot of strides have been made in adoption of technology for improving health services across J&K. He added that Hospital Management Information System will revolutionise the health care services in coming years and the J&K Government has already integrated several hospital under HMIS for delivering best possible health care facilities to public.
Addressing the gathering, Director SKIMS, Dr. Parvaiz Koul said that the deliberations of this conference will significantly improve the telemedicine services in this institute as well as other health care facilities of J&K. He also highlighted about the basic contours of this two day conference and its significance.
Among others, Dean Faculty SKIMS, Dr. Tariq Gojwari; President TSI, Prasanta Pradhan; former President TSI, Vimal Wakhlu and others also spoke on the broad theme of this conference.