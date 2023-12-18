SKIMS nephrologist receives fellowship

Srinagar, Dec 17: Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani has been awarded the prestigious fellowship of the Indian Society of Nephrology by the ISN, a representative body of nephrologists all over the country.

He was one of the 10 nephrologists from the country to receive this coveted award at the 53rd annual conference, ISNCON, at Kolkata.

This recognition was bestowed on him for his contributions in the field of clinical nephrology, continuing education, and continuing services to the society and community.

Dr Muzafar is presently working as Professor of Nephrology at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura.