SKIMS scientist bags inaugural best paper award for influenza vaccine efficacy research

As per a SKIMS Soura spokesperson, Mir bagged the best research paper award for his paper titled 'Poor Vaccine Effectiveness against Influenza B-Related Severe Acute Respiratory Infection in a Temperate North Indian State (2019-2020): A Call for further Data for Possible Vaccines with Closer Match'. He worked on the project titled 'Global Influenza Hospital Surveillance Network', the spokesperson added.

Mir will present his work at MENA-ISN Influenza Day 2022 on October 7th- 8th 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey and will receive a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh. He is the first international scientist to receive this award.