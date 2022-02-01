SKIMS Soura to resume OPD services from tomorrow amid decline in Covid cases

Srinagar, Feb 1: The OPD services will resume at SKIMS Soura from February 2 (Wednesday) in view of decline in COVID cases in Kashmir, officials said today.
"In the interest of patient care and keeping in view plateauing of COVID wave in Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that the functioning of SKIMS OPD will resume from Wednesday i.e. 2nd February 2022," read an order issued by Medical Superintendent SKIMS Farooq A Jan.
The services were suspended earlier last month due to a surge in COVID cases in the valley.