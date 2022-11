Srinagar: Department of Radio diagnosis and Imaging SKIMS under the aegis of Indian Society of Radiographers & Technologists will conduct a mega academic event on 8 November at Gandhi Bahwan Kashmir University.

Director SKIMS/ Ex-officio Secretary to Govt, Prof. Parvaiz A Koul, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

During the event scientific sessions on varied topics of academic importance will be conducted which will be chaired by prominent scientists and academicians.