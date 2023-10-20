SKIMS to start free of cost HIV Viral Load Testing: MoU signed

At present, the samples of PLHIV’s are being sent to Chandigarh for viral load testing. This in-house testing at SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar will reduce the turnaround time in the reporting of the final result which will help the clinicians to provide timely treatment to the PLHIV’s. A similar kind of MoU was signed between JKACS and GMC, Jammu few days back only and now with the signing of MOU with SKIMS the patients of J&K will be immensely benefited as such kind of facility in their own region will save a lot of time, effort and expenses.