‘SKIMS will have updated, modern equipment soon’

Given its standing among health institutions in the country, it is apparent that it meets the best human resource as per the specified benchmarks in the health sector and encourages best practices and processes of managing a hospital in the highly professional manner.

In light of this, it is expected that infrastructure in the hospital is updated so that there is no compromise with the quality of tests being undertaken.

A superficial audit of this hospital would tell us that there is a huge scope for improvement in all the institutional ingredients, especially infrastructure, facilities and equipment.

SKIMS matters to those who are professionally a part of it, and it also matters to the people who consider it a collective asset.

With this sense of belonging, and aiming to see this hospital perform better than the best in the field, it is crucial to identify the weaknesses in its institutional make up, inadequacies in its facilities, and shortcomings in the delivery systems—all this with a positive attitude to improve the standards of this institute, and not to defame it, or find faults for the heck of it.