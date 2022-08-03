SKUAST's Shuhama Faculty shuts offline classes after students test COVID-19 positive

Srinagar: The Shuhama Faculty of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) has shut its offline classes after students tested COVID-19 positive.
The decision to shut the offline classes was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid the further spread of the virus.
The University in a public notice issued said the Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry Shuhama reported about the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Faculty.
"Simultaneously an unknown number of staff and students started showing symptoms of the virus as well," the notice reads.
In order to "break the chain", the University authorities decided to suspend the offline classwork at the Faculty for a period of one week w.e.f August 4.
"Online classes shall continue," it reads.
The University through its notice has said that the students from outside J&K who have tested positive for Covid-19 may be kept isolated in campus.
"Besides, sanitation for the whole FVSc & Animal Husbandry campus may be taken in hand on priority," it reads.
Notably, there is no let-up in the Covid-19 surge as the daily count of cases almost increases with each passing day. Also, the active number of cases has swelled to 4940--1639 in Jammu and 3301 in the Kashmir division respectively.
As already reported by this newspaper, the J&K government has already cautioned people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and take precautions instead of taking risk of getting infected with the virus.
The experts have also raised concern over the continuous surge in Covid saying that people were behaving ignorant by not following Covid-19 protocol.
Earlier, a government school in Baramulla suspended class work for three days after more than a dozen students were tested positive for Covid-19.
Amid the rise in daily count of cases, precautionary measures and adherence to Covid SoPs should be ensured in all educational institutions which will prevent closure of educational institutions which remained closed in the last two years in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.