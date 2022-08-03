SKUAST's Shuhama Faculty shuts offline classes after students test COVID-19 positive

Srinagar: The Shuhama Faculty of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) has shut its offline classes after students tested COVID-19 positive.

The decision to shut the offline classes was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid the further spread of the virus.

The University in a public notice issued said the Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry Shuhama reported about the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Faculty.

"Simultaneously an unknown number of staff and students started showing symptoms of the virus as well," the notice reads.

In order to "break the chain", the University authorities decided to suspend the offline classwork at the Faculty for a period of one week w.e.f August 4.