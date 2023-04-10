Sleep disturbances common among people with long COVID: Study

New York: Long Covid patients are more likely to suffer from sleep disturbances, according to a study.

Researchers from Cleveland Clinic found 41 per cent of patients with long Covid had moderate to severe sleep disturbances.

The retrospective analysis, published in Journal of General Internal Medicine, also identified risk factors for moderate to severe sleep disturbances, including race, hospitalisation for Covid-19, greater anxiety severity and fatigue.

“Sleep difficulties and fatigue are widely reported by people with long Covid but little is known about the severity and factors associated with these symptoms,” said lead author Cynthia Pena Orbea, Assistant professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic’s Sleep Disorders Center.