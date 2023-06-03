Small but crucial test helps saving lives in Shopian hospital

The patient was immediately admitted and was put on hemodialysis. Soon her potassium level plummeted to 5. 1 meq/L and was discharged from the hospital. The VBG machine that was made operational at the facility in 2022 has helped to save the life of many patients.

“It was possible only because we have a high-end VBG analyser available at the facility” , said Dr Rubeena, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Shopian. She said that they are trying to do all such life-saving procedures at the hospital. “ It will also lessen the burden on tertiary care hospitals,” she added.