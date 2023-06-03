Small but crucial test helps saving lives in Shopian hospital

Shopian, June 3: On Friday afternoon, a female patient suffering from excruciating pain due to acute gastroenteritis showed up at District Hospital Shopian ( DHS).
Dr Malik Nasir, a senior physician at the facility after examining the patient came to know that the patient was hypertensive and suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). The doctor immediately advised her to conduct a VBG test at the hospital laboratory. The test revealed high potassium plasma of 7.1 meq/L, which could have turned out to be fatal for the patient.
The patient was immediately admitted and was put on hemodialysis. Soon her potassium level plummeted to 5. 1 meq/L and was discharged from the hospital. The VBG machine that was made operational at the facility in 2022 has helped to save the life of many patients.
“It was possible only because we have a high-end VBG analyser available at the facility” , said Dr Rubeena, Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Shopian. She said that they are trying to do all such life-saving procedures at the hospital. “ It will also lessen the burden on tertiary care hospitals,” she added.
The small but crucial blood test is used to evaluate oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood besides evaluating the pH level. The imbalances could indicate several medical conditions like kidney failure, heart failure or shock. The test is done at any private clinics in the district and is available only at a few government hospitals in the valley. "We are fortunate to have this facility available at the hospital," said the patient.