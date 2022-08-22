Some doctors 'defy' govt orders of posting in Karnah

Kupwara: To streamline the rural health care, the government very recently issued transfer and adjustment orders of 73 doctors in the Health and Medical Education Department.
The order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Principal Secretary to the government Health & Medical Education Department had very categorically said that in case of noncompliance of the government order, by any of the doctors, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against him/her without any further notice.
However Greater Kashmir has learnt that four doctors including Dr Mohammad Zubair, Dr Showkat Ali Bhat, Dr Ishtiyaq Rasool and Dr Shafat Shamas, according to the order were posted in medical zone Karnah but they have not joined yet their duties even after the order was passed thirteen days back.
An official told Greater Kashmir that since these doctors happen to be in service, so they are bound to join in Karnah medical zone whatsoever. “They were selected for post graduation during service and after completion of their degrees they were awaiting posting. Had they been newly pointed, the matter was different, they have no choice other than joining at their place of posting,” he added.
Earlier, according to a separate order by the Director of Health Services, Kashmir passed on 18. 07. 2022, an MD Anesthesia Dr Riyaz Ahmad Dagloo was deployed at Sub District Hospital Tanghdar but the said doctor has never turned up to perform his duty after he came to drop his joining report.
Meanwhile two newly appointed doctors under National Health Mission for Karnah medical zone have also not joined after their selection list was published in the month of June this year. The doctors include Dr Farah Muneer and Dr Junaid Iqbal Lone.
District Development Council Member (DDC) Karnah Advocate Najma Hamid said that in past several orders with regard to posting of doctors and paramedics in Karnah medical zone were passed “but not a single order was implemented on ground with the result people in Karnah continue to suffer due to lack of better health care,” she said.
“We are fed up now with such kind of orders, we will believe in such orders only after the doctors will join their place of posting in Karnah, otherwise the order is a hoax,” she added.