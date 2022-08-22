Some doctors 'defy' govt orders of posting in Karnah

Kupwara: To streamline the rural health care, the government very recently issued transfer and adjustment orders of 73 doctors in the Health and Medical Education Department.

The order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Principal Secretary to the government Health & Medical Education Department had very categorically said that in case of noncompliance of the government order, by any of the doctors, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against him/her without any further notice.

However Greater Kashmir has learnt that four doctors including Dr Mohammad Zubair, Dr Showkat Ali Bhat, Dr Ishtiyaq Rasool and Dr Shafat Shamas, according to the order were posted in medical zone Karnah but they have not joined yet their duties even after the order was passed thirteen days back.