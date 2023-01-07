SOTTO holds first meeting with Transplant Hospitals of J&K

Srinagar: A virtual meeting was held with all the transplant hospitals of UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the chairmanship of Dr. Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director, SOTTO J&K.
The Transplant Hospitals are GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar, both conducting Kidney & Eye transplant, SKIMS Srinagar doing Kidney transplant and Eye Care & Research Centre, Srinagar doing Eye transplant.
Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), New Delhi has advised J&K SOTTO to conduct such meetings on regular basis.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held regarding the status of transplant hospitals for starting Deceased Organ Donation and Transplantation in the UT.
Dr Sanjeev Puri gave brief presentation about SOTTO J&K, status of transplantation in J&K and awareness activities conducted for the promotion of deceased organ donation to all the members.
Dr. Saleem Wani, HoD Urology and Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS Srinagar shared his experience in transplantation and apprised members about success rate of Kidney Transplant. Dr Wani emphasised the need of Deceased donors program and informed the audience about the bottlenecks and road blocks in it He gave suggestions about the removal of such obstacles. He stressed upon popularising the “Brain Stem Death” among medical fraternity and the masses so that the cadaver transplant program takes off well. Dr Wani stressed on the role of religious leaders in convincing the masses for pledging and donating organs after death and recommended their presence in the awareness programs. He also appreciated the efforts of SOTTO in promoting Deceased Organ Donation in the UT.
Dr. Shazia Wafai, Senior Regional Director, Regional Institute of H&FW J&K under MoHFW assured full cooperation in starting of deceased Organ Donation programme in J&K.
The meeting was attended by Dr. Bashir Chapoo, Director, Eye Care and Research Center Srinagar, Dr. Mohd. Ashraf, HoD, Nephrology SKIMS Srinagar, Dr. Sabia Rashid, HoD Ophthalmology, GMC Srinagar along with Dr Shahnawaz, Dr Bhavna and Dr Anita from Department of Ophthalmology GMC Jammu, Anshu Sharma, Consultant (IEC/Media) SOTTO, Irfan Ahmad Lone, Transplant Coordinator SOTTO and also Transplant Coordinators of the transplant hospitals of J&K.