SOTTO holds first meeting with Transplant Hospitals of J&K

Srinagar: A virtual meeting was held with all the transplant hospitals of UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the chairmanship of Dr. Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director, SOTTO J&K.

The Transplant Hospitals are GMC Jammu, GMC Srinagar, both conducting Kidney & Eye transplant, SKIMS Srinagar doing Kidney transplant and Eye Care & Research Centre, Srinagar doing Eye transplant.

Director, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), New Delhi has advised J&K SOTTO to conduct such meetings on regular basis.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held regarding the status of transplant hospitals for starting Deceased Organ Donation and Transplantation in the UT.