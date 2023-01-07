Special medical team constituted to treat Dhangri terror victims

These victims have been undergoing treatment in GMC Rajouri. In an order, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma has constituted a special medical team under the chairmanship of Prof and Head Surgery, Dr Ratnakar Sharma with three other doctors as members.

The three members are Dr Rajesh Mahajan from Anesthesia, , Orthopaedics senior spine surgeon, Dr Farid Hussain and Dr Rahil Naqvi. “A special medical team of four doctors is hereby constituted to visit to GMC Rajouri to assess the patients of recent terrorist incident admitted in GMC Rajouri,” reads the order issued by the GMC Jammu Principal.