Spike in Covid-19 cases | No screening of travellers coming from different states yet

Srinagar: Despite massive spike in Covid-19 cases, the government is yet to start screening travellers who come from different states of the country and other countries at airports and other important junctions.

Besides, there is a growing concern about the lack of testing centres and implementation of Covid Appropriate Behavior and SOPs.

In previous waves the government had set up multiple testing centres to detect the virus. But this year, the number of testing centres has reduced significantly. The lack of testing centres has led to a situation where many cases are going undetected, further exacerbating the situation.

So far, the government has started testing people at hospitals but important junctions including airports where there is more tendency of virus to spread among the people have been left on God's mercy. While mock drills have been conducted, they have done little to alleviate the situation on the ground.

In the last few weeks the Covid-19 positive cases have swelled. Official sources told Greater Kashmir that even at valley hospitals doctors are confused and misjudge Covid symptoms with seasonal flu." Proper testing is not being done here. Even, RTPCR tests are being done at low pace," they said.

Doctors in the Valley told Greater Kashmir that the cases of Covid-19 are increasing compared to the previous months. Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, HoD, Chest Disease (CD) hospital told Greater Kashmir that after conducting Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) , atleast six patients are being tested positive everyday and three patients show positive results on RTPCR test at CD hospital.