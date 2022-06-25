State of Health | PHC Shuhama lacks diagnostic facilities; locals suffer

Ganderbal: The residents of Shuhama Ganderbal have complained about the lack of facilities at Primary Health Centre Shuhama.
According to locals, the PHC Shuhama which caters to over a dozen areas including Shuhama, Bakura, Warpoh, and Khalmulla is without diagnostic facilities like X-ray, ECG, and Ultrasonography.
They said that though one X-ray plant had been set up in the hospital, the machine was lying defunct due to the absence of any technician.
Farooq Ahmad, a local, said that several patients from adjacent areas visit the hospital but due to the non-availability of X-ray and other facilities they have to move to Ganderbal or Srinagar.
He said that many patients could not afford to go to Srinagar adding that the grievances were several times brought to the notice of the authorities but nothing had been done so far.
Locals demanded that the Primary Health Center Shuhama be upgraded to a Community Health Center and provided with all required facilities so that people do not suffer.
Sarpanch Shuhama Ghulam Hassan said that the demand for upgrading the PHC Shuhama to CHC had been raised many times but there had been no development so far.
He said that the authorities should keep all medical facilities available at PHC Shuhama.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Ganderbal Dr Muhammad Amin said that they were facing a shortage of staff and some posts including that of a technician were vacant at PHC Shuhama.
He said that they had written to the higher authorities about the issue including upgrading PHC Shuhama to CHC.