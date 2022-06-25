State of Health | PHC Shuhama lacks diagnostic facilities; locals suffer

They said that though one X-ray plant had been set up in the hospital, the machine was lying defunct due to the absence of any technician.

Farooq Ahmad, a local, said that several patients from adjacent areas visit the hospital but due to the non-availability of X-ray and other facilities they have to move to Ganderbal or Srinagar.

He said that many patients could not afford to go to Srinagar adding that the grievances were several times brought to the notice of the authorities but nothing had been done so far.